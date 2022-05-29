TWC Enterprises Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TWC opened at C$18.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.21. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$16.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

