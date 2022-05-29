Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 74.1% in May

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 161,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 746,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TUFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 484,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $145,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.