Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.49

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.49 and traded as low as $68.00. Truxton shares last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 2,594 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $198.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.68.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

