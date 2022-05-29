Truist Financial Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $160.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.43.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $124.21 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.80.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

