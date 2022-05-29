Trias Token (new) Market Cap Reaches $2.96 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00006359 BTC on exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $770,070.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,105.83 or 0.99989435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

