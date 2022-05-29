TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.25 Million

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to report sales of $165.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.16 million. TowneBank posted sales of $167.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $676.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.69 million to $677.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $723.09 million, with estimates ranging from $715.57 million to $730.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,244. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 156,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

