Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TOWTF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.05. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

