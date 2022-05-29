Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TOWTF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.05. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
