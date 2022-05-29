Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE:TOL opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

