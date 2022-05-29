Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toast.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 4,296,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,259. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock worth $160,108,285.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $684,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 694,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

