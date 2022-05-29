Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,027,400 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the April 30th total of 2,494,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TCYMF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.33.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (Get Rating)
