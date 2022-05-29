Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,027,400 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the April 30th total of 2,494,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TCYMF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

