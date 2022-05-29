Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

