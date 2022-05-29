Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008325 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00148523 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

