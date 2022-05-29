Third Point LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,000. Third Point LLC owned 0.08% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,691. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

