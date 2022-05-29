Third Point LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000,000 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $100,660,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.16. 18,073,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,806,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

