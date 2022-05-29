Third Point LLC Invests $83.08 Million in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,312,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,083,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ventyx Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,058,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 133,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,923. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.