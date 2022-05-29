Third Point LLC Has $139.73 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. AES accounts for approximately 1.0% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.86% of AES worth $139,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. 3,025,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,720. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.