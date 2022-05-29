Third Point LLC Cuts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Third Point LLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 3.0% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned 2.22% of Burlington Stores worth $431,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.58.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.63. 1,605,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,510. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.99. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

