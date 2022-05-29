Third Point LLC Acquires 550,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 1.7% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $246,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 791,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

