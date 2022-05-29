The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 273,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock opened at $177.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.