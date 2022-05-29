The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Progressive worth $138,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $120.34 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

