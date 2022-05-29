The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

