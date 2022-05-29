The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

