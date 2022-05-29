The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $941.02

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 941.02 ($11.84) and traded as low as GBX 879 ($11.06). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 914 ($11.50), with a volume of 122,718 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £682.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 941.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,066.13.

In other news, insider Michael Warren acquired 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,370 ($10,532.28).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

