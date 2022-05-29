The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,300 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 2,060,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GPTGF remained flat at $$3.78 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The GPT Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
