The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,300 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 2,060,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GPTGF remained flat at $$3.78 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The GPT Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

About The GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

