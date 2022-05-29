The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $60.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $48.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.