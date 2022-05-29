The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 23,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,431. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
