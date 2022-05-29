The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

