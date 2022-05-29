The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Cut by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.21.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.