The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the April 30th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.