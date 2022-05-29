The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Allstate were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

