Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
THLLY opened at $25.21 on Friday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.3112 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Thales Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
