Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THLLY opened at $25.21 on Friday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.3112 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THLLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($117.02) to €137.00 ($145.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

