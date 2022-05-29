TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,820,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,559,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TG Venture Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. TG Venture Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.