TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. Research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.