Terracoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $508,018.97 and approximately $230.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,144.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.44 or 0.00629399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00178741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

