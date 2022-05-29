Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $29.88 million and $3.24 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,200.34 or 1.00000802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,840,547 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

