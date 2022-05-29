Ternoa Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Ternoa has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $406,724.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,569,211 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

