TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "TeraWulf Inc. own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities principally in the United States. It will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy."

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

In other news, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc purchased 158,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,996.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,533,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,022,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,926. Insiders own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

