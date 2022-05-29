Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPST traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 369,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,385. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.