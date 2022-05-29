Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 369,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,385. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.