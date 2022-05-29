Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.62) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.83) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.90 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of €3.02 ($3.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.41.

About Telefónica Deutschland (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

