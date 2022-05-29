Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.62) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.83) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.90 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of €3.02 ($3.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.41.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

