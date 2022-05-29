Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,203,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $398.21 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $374.03 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

