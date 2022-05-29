Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Teladoc Health worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $232,032,000 after acquiring an additional 236,758 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

TDOC opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

