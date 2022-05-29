TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000.
Separately, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05).
About TDCX (Get Rating)
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
