Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 189 ($2.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.40).

TW stock opened at GBX 130.25 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.21. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In related news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($98,082.90). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($20,621.37). Insiders sold a total of 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615 over the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

