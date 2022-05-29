Target (NYSE:TGT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.72.

NYSE TGT opened at $167.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

