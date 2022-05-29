Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Syscoin has a market cap of $117.42 million and $2.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 644,751,521 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

