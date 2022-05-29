Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,890,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

SYY opened at $84.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

