Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 98,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

