Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

SSREY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,076. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.9802 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

