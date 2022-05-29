Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.41

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and traded as low as $29.01. Swiss Life shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 681 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th.

About Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

