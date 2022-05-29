SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,369 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SVF Investment worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,923 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 144.8% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $10,040,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,105 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVFA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.